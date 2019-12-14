AIIMS Bhopal launches MyLoft mobile app

BHOPAL: Central Library, AIIMS Bhopal launched its MyLoft mobile application. Director and CEO AIIMS Bhopal, Prof Dr Sarman Singh released the app which has been made available to all faculties, staff, researchers and students of the institute to provide all digital content over a single platform, anywhere and anytime.

Dr Sarman Singh, applauded the efforts of the library team in making AIIMS Bhopal a fore-runner in promoting technical advancements in library usage. He urged the members to use the subscribed e-resources fully.

The launch programme was attended by heads of departments, professors, faculty members, officers, residents, research scholars and invited librarians from other reputed institutes. Dean Academics Prof Arneet Arora and Professor in-charge of Library, Dr Rajesh Malik were present.