AIIMS Bhopal: Docs separate esophagus, respiratory track of 2-day-old baby

Sunday, August 21, 2022
article-image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A team of doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here performed surgery to separate esophagus and respiratory track of two-day-old baby who had developed trachea-esophageal fistula problem.

The esophagus was separated by surgery through telescopic method (thoracoscopy). AIIMS pediatric surgeon Dr Pramod Sharma said babyís condition was better after three weeks.

The open chest surgery procedure for a two-day-old baby had risks as the new born babyís chest space is very less.

The doctors then decided to go for binocular assisted surgery, although this method was no less difficult. Normally, a 10-mm telescope is used to conduct binocular operation, but in this case, 3-mm telescope was used as the baby was only two-day-old.

AIIMS doctors said that this was the first time in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh that such a surgery was performed on two-day-old baby.

The baby born in a family in neighbouring Vidisha district was unable to drink milk. When the child was examined at Vidisha Medical College hospital, it was found that it did not have an alimentary canal. The baby was then referred to AIIMS, Bhopal.

According to Dr Sharma, AIIMS Bhopal has facilities for any kind of complex surgery of children. They include laparoscopic procedures, cancer surgery and surgery for congenital problems.

article-image

