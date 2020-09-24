AI created job opportunities for linguists, software developers: Narayan Chaudhary, Assistant Director of Indian Language Institute

Highlighting the employment opportunities in language technology, Narayan Chaudhary, Assistant Director, Indian Language Institute, said here on Thursday that artificial intelligence (AI) has created tremendous employment opportunities for two types of experts - linguists and software developers.

He was speaking at MANIT on "Employment opportunities in language technology and efforts being made in the field of language technology by the Government of India" on the eleventh day of the ongoing Tooryanad festival.

He said that many mega companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon etc. are working towards the use of technology in Indian languages, but the results are not satisfactory. It is necessary that we Indians should come forward and collect data of different languages of India and work on it ourselves.

Tooryanad's former general secretary Amar Singh thanked Narayan for addressing the youth on language technology.