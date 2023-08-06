Ahead Of MP Assembly Polls, Congress MLA Bats For Tribal As CM

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress MLA on Sunday exhorted tribals to work tirelessly till Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls will be held at the end of the year, gets someone from their community as chief minister.

Incidentally, several Congress leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, have routinely said veteran leader and state unit president Kamal Nath will be the party's CM face in the Assembly polls.

Nath was CM between December 2018 and March 2020 before a revolt by MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia brought down his government, after which a BJP dispensation under Shivraj Singh Chouhan took over.

Speaking at a gathering in Koteshwar village here, former state minister and Congress legislator Umang Singhar said, "I want to tell you not to sit at home until a tribal becomes the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. I am not talking about me.

I am talking about my own community. A person from our society should become the chief minister." Singhar, MLA from Gandhwani constituency in the district, also asserted that politicians don't love him but tribals do. Some persons get irked as he talks about tribal rights, Singhar claimed.

