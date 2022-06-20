Agnipath Scheme Protest: Over 20 youth alleged of agitating protest nabbed in Jabalpur; Alert issued

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of over 20 students allegedly preparing to launch a protest against the Agnipath scheme was nabbed by the Adhartal Police.

The youth had allegedly formed a group on WhatsApp and were preparing a plan on how to agitate a protest.

The police took the youth into custody and placed them under house arrest in the police station for more than 10 hours.

However, alert has been issued in Jabalpur and the adjoining cities in view of the protest against the Agnipath Scheme.

Police patrolling has been increased at the stations and a force of over 150 police personnel has been kept on reserve. Special investigation of youth is being done at the stations.

RPF has issued alerts including GRP at Sihora, Adhartal, and Katni stations including Jabalpur.

According to Abhishek Kumar, "We were opposing the Agneepath scheme of the central government. For this, we were trying to submit a memorandum peacefully, but the police did not listen and kept us under house arrest for several hours in the police station."

"We all want to join the youth army. We're trying to gather everyone and talk peacefully, but the police arrested all our teammates as if we were criminals," added Abhishek.

One Agam Singh says "We have only four demands in which the recruitments have taken place in 2020-21. Apart from this, the result of the Air Force which has not come yet should be released. After considering the letter written to Union Minister Rajnath Singh, age relaxation should be given."

