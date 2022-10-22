Age relaxation for college guest teachers to remain unchanged

Representative Image |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The age relaxation will remain the same in the selection examination of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) to the guest teachers for the post of Assistant Professor, Sports Officer and Librarian in colleges.

According to the decision of the council of ministers, on the basis of the teaching work done by the guest teachers in the government colleges in the subject applied for in the selection process, the department will give preference marks (up to a maximum limit of 20 marks) at the rate of maximum 4 additional preference marks per session which will be added to the final merit list.

The exemption will be given to only those guest teachers who are working as guest teachers in a government college in the session 2019-20 in the selection process to be advertised by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission till the year 2022.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav has said that this decision has been taken keeping in view the future of the guest scholars.

Read Also 2022 diyas light up Gauhar Mahal in Bhopal