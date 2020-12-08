After Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, Narottam Mishra given charge of West Bengal

BHOPAL: Home minister Narottam Mishra has been given responsibility for the West Bengal Assembly elections after his success in the Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat polls.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held after six months. The BJP has pulled out all the stops to win the Bengal elections. Mishra will be given charge of an area.

The party leadership has directed Mishra to visit Bengal. He is on a four-day trip to Burdwan, Asansol, Durgapur, Bolpur and Birbhum.

Apart from the BJP’s national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and national secretary, Arvind Menon, Mishra is the party’s third leader from the state to be deployed in Bengal.

Union home minister Amit Shah has played an important role in sending Mishra there. Mishra, who met Shah a few days ago, was told he would be sent to Bengal for handling the Assembly polls there. Mishra has always worked hard for the party’s win in any state elections and produced good results.

The Bengal elections are going to be held in May. So, Mishra has to give a lot of time to that state.