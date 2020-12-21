After sterilisation, women sleep on floors of government hospital in bone-chilling cold in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: It is the height of inhumanity on the part of the health department that, after sterilisation, women have no other option but to sleep on the floor in hospitals in bone-chilling cold due to a lack of beds.

The tall claims by the health department regarding facilities and beds were exposed as, despite the biting cold, women were not provided proper beds in the district hospital of Chhatarpur after sterilisation. There is a new building, but it is not being used for patients as even beds were not provided in the new building.

It is pathetic statement on the working practices of the health department that, despite knowing that there happens to be a rush of women for sterilisation in December, it did not make any arrangements. These hapless women now have no option but to sleep on the floor.

Although the hospital is providing mattresses, the situation exposes the overall apathy of the administration, as well as the health department.

According to the hospital, in winter, there happens to be a rush for sterilization and, just for this reason, the administration falls short of resources. It happens each year, although the hospital administration tries its best to make arrangements for beds.

‘Trying to make arrangements’

“Just because of the rush for sterilisation in December, the district hospital falls short of resources. The Long-Term Care unit (LTC) is not a hospital even in the surrounding districts. Even the new building is deprived of the basic facilities. We're providing them mattresses on the floor. At the same time, we're making arrangements for new wards as a solution to the problem. The situation happens to be this just because of the rush of families coming from remote areas for sterilisation in December,” said Dr Satish Chaubey, CMHO incharge.