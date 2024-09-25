After Rape Of 5-Year-Old, Residents Block Traffic; Demand Immediate Arrest Of Culprit

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of people staged a sit-in outside the district hospital on Tuesday against the rape of a five-year-old girl in an area under Chhipawar police station. Afterwards, the agitators, together with the members of Sen Society, blocked traffic on the Narmadapuram-Khandwa state highway, demanding the arrest of the culprit and capital punishment for him.

Superintendent of police Abhinav Chokse said that a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for giving information about the culprit. According to reports, the youth took the five-year-old girl, resident of Chhipapur police station area, to an isolated place in the name of giving her a packet of Kurkure.

When her father returned home and did not find the girl, he began to search for her. He then informed the police who found the girl in an unconscious state on the bank of a river. She was initially taken to Khirkiya hospital, but as there was no lady doctor, she was referred to Sirali community health centre where the doctors confirmed that she had been raped. As people came to know about the incident, they rushed to the hospital and expressed their anger, demanding immediate arrest of the culprit.

Meanwhile, the District Lawyers’ Association has decided not to plead for the rapist. There is resentment among people for the administration’s failure to act against the culprit. The office-bearers of the association demanded the administration to take stern action against the rapist. President of the association Sanjay Sandilya said that the entire district was shamed by the incident, so none of the members of the association would fight the case for the rapist.