 After Rape Of 5-Year-Old, Residents Block Traffic; Demand Immediate Arrest Of Culprit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAfter Rape Of 5-Year-Old, Residents Block Traffic; Demand Immediate Arrest Of Culprit

After Rape Of 5-Year-Old, Residents Block Traffic; Demand Immediate Arrest Of Culprit

Superintendent of police Abhinav Chokse said that a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for giving information about the culprit.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
article-image

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of people staged a sit-in outside the district hospital on Tuesday against the rape of a five-year-old girl in an area under Chhipawar police station. Afterwards, the agitators, together with the members of Sen Society, blocked traffic on the Narmadapuram-Khandwa state highway, demanding the arrest of the culprit and capital punishment for him.

Superintendent of police Abhinav Chokse said that a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for giving information about the culprit. According to reports, the youth took the five-year-old girl, resident of Chhipapur police station area, to an isolated place in the name of giving her a packet of Kurkure.

Read Also
Two Incidents Of Sexual Assault Reported In Bhopal; Accused In Both Cases Still Absconding
article-image

When her father returned home and did not find the girl, he began to search for her. He then informed the police who found the girl in an unconscious state on the bank of a river. She was initially taken to Khirkiya hospital, but as there was no lady doctor, she was referred to Sirali community health centre where the doctors confirmed that she had been raped. As people came to know about the incident, they rushed to the hospital and expressed their anger, demanding immediate arrest of the culprit.

Meanwhile, the District Lawyers’ Association has decided not to plead for the rapist. There is resentment among people for the administration’s failure to act against the culprit. The office-bearers of the association demanded the administration to take stern action against the rapist. President of the association Sanjay Sandilya said that the entire district was shamed by the incident, so none of the members of the association would fight the case for the rapist.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: TTE Saves Passenger's Life With CPR After Sudden Heart Attack On Moving Train; Railway Ministry Praises Heroic Act
VIDEO: TTE Saves Passenger's Life With CPR After Sudden Heart Attack On Moving Train; Railway Ministry Praises Heroic Act
Cert-In Warns Citizens About Botnet Attacks & Social Engineering Tactics Used By Cyber-Frauds; Checks Details Here
Cert-In Warns Citizens About Botnet Attacks & Social Engineering Tactics Used By Cyber-Frauds; Checks Details Here
Mumbai Rains: Netizen Claims Relative Paid ₹300 For 1 Km Auto Ride To Reach Home From Station Due To Waterlogging; Visuals Surface
Mumbai Rains: Netizen Claims Relative Paid ₹300 For 1 Km Auto Ride To Reach Home From Station Due To Waterlogging; Visuals Surface
Maharashtra: RTO Employees Statewide Indefinite Strike Enters Day 2 Halting Services Across 55 Offices; ₹50 Crore Loss Anticipated
Maharashtra: RTO Employees Statewide Indefinite Strike Enters Day 2 Halting Services Across 55 Offices; ₹50 Crore Loss Anticipated

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sardar Patel Coaching & Training Scheme To Provide Coaching To Youths Of Backward & Minority Classes

Sardar Patel Coaching & Training Scheme To Provide Coaching To Youths Of Backward & Minority Classes

Police Recruitment Test-2024: Olympic Level Standard For PPT To Ensure Transparency

Police Recruitment Test-2024: Olympic Level Standard For PPT To Ensure Transparency

CM Mohan Yadav Visits Delhi, Discusses State Administrative Changes & Water Projects With Central...

CM Mohan Yadav Visits Delhi, Discusses State Administrative Changes & Water Projects With Central...

Collector Issues Show Cause Notice To Eight Officials, Including Two SDMs, For Failing To Address CM...

Collector Issues Show Cause Notice To Eight Officials, Including Two SDMs, For Failing To Address CM...

After Rape Of 5-Year-Old, Residents Block Traffic; Demand Immediate Arrest Of Culprit

After Rape Of 5-Year-Old, Residents Block Traffic; Demand Immediate Arrest Of Culprit