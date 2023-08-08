 After Protest, Civic Body Begins Shahjad River Clean-Up Drive In Lalitpur
Since the Shahjad River flows through the heart of Lalitpur district, it is very important for the residents.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): Representative of Nagar Palika chairperson Munnalal Jain with head of the Bundelkhand Vikas Sena Harish Kapoor Titu and two councillors began to clean up the Shahjad River on Monday.

The river clean-up drive began after the activists of Bundelkhand Vikas Sena led by Kapoor staged a sit-in at Company Bagh on Sunday.

According to Kapoor, a large number of politicians belonging to various parties and senior officials pass over the bridge across the river daily.

Nevertheless, since the river remains dirty, foul smell emanated from there, he said, adding that many people defecate on the banks of the river.

He also demanded that the releasing of sewage water into the river should be immediately stopped, so that the river may not be polluted.

According to him, the bridge built during the British period should be raised and roads widened to keep the people safe during the rainy season when the water level of the river increases. 

