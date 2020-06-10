After MP govt acquires land, Chambal Express Way work will start: Nitin Gadkari

If the state government acquires land for Chambal Express Way within three months, the Centre will begin to work on it, said Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways.

He made the above statement at the first virtual rally on Wednesday.

Gadkari said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar discussed several times about the express way.

The world is in big trouble because of the corona pandemic, but instead of fearing it everyone should fight it with care, he said.

Gadkari further said once a vaccine is invented, the disease would wane and thanked Chouhan for making arrangements for migrant workers.

About the one year of NDA-II, Gadkari said by scrapping the Article 370 Prime Minister Narendra Modi created history.