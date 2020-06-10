After MP govt acquires land, Chambal Express Way work will start: Nitin Gadkari

If the state government acquires land for Chambal Express Way within three months, the Centre will begin to work on it, said Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways.
He made the above statement at the first virtual rally on Wednesday.
Gadkari said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar discussed several times about the express way.
The world is in big trouble because of the corona pandemic, but instead of fearing it everyone should fight it with care, he said.
Gadkari further said once a vaccine is invented, the disease would wane and thanked Chouhan for making arrangements for migrant workers.
About the one year of NDA-II, Gadkari said by scrapping the Article 370 Prime Minister Narendra Modi created history.
The BJP has fulfilled all the promises it made and what has not been done in the past 55 years has been completed during the rule of Modi, he said.
Gadkari said the Centre made a plan for everything for Atmanirbhar Bharat, and it includes what should be the shape of villages, cities, railways, waterways and airports.
Out of nine projects that got stuck up, seven have been completed, he said.
10 Lakh saw virtual rally: BJP
Nearly 10 lakh people saw the first virtual rally at more than 50,000 booths, said the BJP. Union minister Nitin Gadkari was connected with Nagpur. Similarly, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Thawarchand Gehlot and Faggan Singh Kuleste were connected with the rally from Delhi. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, national general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya and other leaders were connected with the rally.