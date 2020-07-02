After MP cabinet expansion, Congress identifying angry BJP legislators

The BJP government formed with the support of Jyotiraditya and his loyalists is now complete after the cabinet expansion carried out after more than three months.

The Congress has waited for the cabinet expansion since the BJP returned to power in March. No sooner did the BJP expand the cabinet than the Congress began to make a dent in the BJP’s wall.

The BJP has 107 members in the House, the Congress 92, BSP two, SP one, and there are four independents. As none of the seven legislators of other parties has been inducted into the cabinet, it will be easy for the Congress to bring them back to its fold.

They were with the Congress several years ago, so they can be easily wooed.

As far as the BJP legislators go, Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol have once supported the Congress. During the Rajya Sabha elections, a BJP legislator voted for the Congress candidate. Another MLA Jugal Kishore Bagri’s vote was cancelled.