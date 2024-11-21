After Many Years, Kshatriya Leaders’ Influence In MP Congress Declines

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The influence of the Kshatriya leaders has declined in the MP Congress after many years. In the state party, the Kahstriya leaders have always had an upper hand over others. One of the most influential leaders in the state was former chief minister Arjun Singh. Similarly, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has been another influential leader for 35 years.

Former leader of opposition Ajay Singh, Govind Singh, former minister KP Singh, Rajendra Singh and others have always been powerful in the Congress. It has happened for the first time that Kshatriya leaders are no more influential in the party.

MPCC president Jitu Patwari belongs to the OBC community. Present Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar comes from a tribal community, and Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare is a Brahmin. In-charge of the state Congress Jitendra Singh is also not showing much interest in MP politics. The most influential Khsatriya leader Digvijaya Singh is no more as powerful as he once was. Another defeat in the Lok Sabha election has almost made him out of context in state politics.

After the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, Singh was not sent anywhere for campaigning for the party candidates. Similarly, Ajay Singh, Govind Singh and other leaders are confined to their assembly constituencies. Political experts believe that it is the time for change in the Congress. Instead of Brahmins and Kshatriyas, the leaders of the OBC and SC/ST communities have become more powerful in the present political scenario of the country. Its impact can also be felt in the state.

Many leaders will be away from executive committee meet

A two-day meeting, presided over by state Congress president Jitu Patwari, is going to start from Thursday. It is going to be the first meeting after the Congress announced its executive committee. According to sources in the party, former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath will be away from the meeting. Apart from them, many other leaders may be absent from it. A strategy to corner state government as well as to strengthen party will be chalked out at the meeting.