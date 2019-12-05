After Mahakaleshwar, Action Plan worth Rs. 156 crore approved for Omkareshwar

BHOPAL: The Chief Minister Kamal Nath has approved the action plan worth Rs. 156 crore prepared for the development of Omkareshwar. He directed that an Act should also be prepared at the earliest for the Omkareshwar Temple.

The CM was reviewing the Omkareshwar action plan at Mantralaya on Thursday.

Earlier the CM had approved the development action plan worth Rs. 300 crore the Mahakaleshwar Temple Complex.

In the meeting, CM said that only Madhya Pradesh has the honour to have two Jyotirlings out of the 12 Jyotirlings in the country. He said that our goal is to establish these sacred places as world tourism centres.

He asked to fix time for completion of Omkareshwar Development Scheme.

The Omkar Circuit Scheme, has been prepared along with the Mhakaal-Maheshwar. The scheme has been finalized by the Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare Tulsiram Silawat.

This scheme was presented before the CM in the meeting. An elaborated description of development has been prepared under the scheme. It includes works like grand construction of entrance gate of Omkareshwar, conservation of the temple, prasad counter, development and beautification around the temple, shopping complex, jhulapul and retaining wall near Vishranjan Kund, multi-storey parking, approach road, beautification of parikrama path, shed construction, land-scaping, library for books of religious-mythological saga, development of Omkar Iceland, Goumukh Ghat reconstruction, bhakt niwas and bhojanshala, old palace, Vishnu Mandir, Brahma Mandir, restoration of Chandreshwar Mandir, e-cycle and e-rickshaw facility, boating, traffic movement, bus stand, tourist facilitation centre besides other developmental works.

The Minister for Adhyatm and Public Relations P.C. Sharma, Minister for Public health and Family Welfare and District In-Charge Khandwa Tulsiram Silawat, Minister for Home Bala Bachchan and Minister for Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Sachin Yadav attended the meeting. The Chief Secretary S.R. Mohanty including the other officers of the department concern have also participated in the meeting.