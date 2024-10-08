 After Losing Haryana & Facing Debacle In J&K, It’s Time For Congress To Reflect & Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAfter Losing Haryana & Facing Debacle In J&K, It’s Time For Congress To Reflect & Act

After Losing Haryana & Facing Debacle In J&K, It’s Time For Congress To Reflect & Act

In Jharkhand, the primary contest lies between the BJP and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, while in Maharashtra, Congress is part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

NITENDRA SHARMAUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party's recent defeats in Haryana and its poor performance in Jammu & Kashmir, winning only six of 39 contested seats, are significant setbacks. As attention shifts to upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Congress finds itself in a precarious position in both states.

In Jharkhand, the primary contest lies between the BJP and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, while in Maharashtra, Congress is part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance. Despite the disheartening results in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders attempted to frame their losses as victories, a strategy that backfired.

Read Also
Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Congress Weakens In Direct Fight With BJP', Says Sena UBT MP...
article-image

Congress must recognize its inability to compete with the BJP on caste dynamics and the latter's successful cultivation of a women's vote bank. Internal factionalism has further undermined Congress, as seen in the treatment of leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh, which mirrors the situation with Bhupendra Hooda in Haryana. The repercussions of these defeats will likely resonate in Madhya Pradesh as well.

In the recent state polls, Congress secured only 66 seats but failed to win any of the 29 parliamentary seats contested. The party's organizational structure appears disorganized, contrasting sharply with the BJP, which actively engages its members throughout the year. The ruling party's ongoing membership drive underscores its grassroots outreach.
To regain its footing, Congress must initiate a similar campaign to reconnect with the public and reenergize its base. Only through such efforts can the party hope to recover from its current challenges.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Our Hindutva Lights Stoves For Poor, Theirs Burns Houses,' Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP At 'Vajra Nirdhar Rally'
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Our Hindutva Lights Stoves For Poor, Theirs Burns Houses,' Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP At 'Vajra Nirdhar Rally'
Bigg Boss 18: Gunratna Sadavarte Says There Are Only 3 ‘Shakti Kendras’ In Maharashtra; ‘Uddhav Ka Ghar, Sharad Pawar Ka Ghar Aur Mera Ghar’
Bigg Boss 18: Gunratna Sadavarte Says There Are Only 3 ‘Shakti Kendras’ In Maharashtra; ‘Uddhav Ka Ghar, Sharad Pawar Ka Ghar Aur Mera Ghar’
Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy In Pakistan Over Paedophilia Remarks And Customs Duty Complaint During Karachi Tour
Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy In Pakistan Over Paedophilia Remarks And Customs Duty Complaint During Karachi Tour
Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma BREAKS DOWN In Jail, Requests BB To Let Her Out, Says, 'Main Already Mentally..'
Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma BREAKS DOWN In Jail, Requests BB To Let Her Out, Says, 'Main Already Mentally..'
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5-Day Bengali Durga Puja Begins; RG Kar Incident Casts A Shadow On Bengali Community

5-Day Bengali Durga Puja Begins; RG Kar Incident Casts A Shadow On Bengali Community

Death Of Woman, Newborn During Delivery In Berasia Block; Services Of Five Staffers Terminated, One...

Death Of Woman, Newborn During Delivery In Berasia Block; Services Of Five Staffers Terminated, One...

Madhya Pradesh Set To Begin Tiger Translocation As Winter Approaches; Neighbouring States Await Big...

Madhya Pradesh Set To Begin Tiger Translocation As Winter Approaches; Neighbouring States Await Big...

MP: Schools To Lose Recognition For Enforcing Parents To Buy Stationery From Specific Shops

MP: Schools To Lose Recognition For Enforcing Parents To Buy Stationery From Specific Shops

MPIDC Teams To Survey Industries In Bagrod, Acharpura & Mandideep

MPIDC Teams To Survey Industries In Bagrod, Acharpura & Mandideep