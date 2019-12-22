After Lokayukta raids, now I-T officials to grill excise dept flying squad incharge Bhopal

BHOPAL: Following the raids, the Income Tax department has sought the property details of excise assistant commissioner Alok Khare from the Lokayukta police. Very shortly the officer will be in fray with the I-T department.

The Lokayukta sleuths had conducted raids on October 15, 2019 on various places owned and related with Khare. It took more than three days to complete the searches at properties of Khare in Bhopal, Indore, Raisen and Chattarpur. Even as the sleuths are still counting the ill-gotten wealth of the officer, the unearthed disproportionate assets till date have crossed over Rs 100 crores.

Now, the IT department has asked the Lokayukta about the property and income details of the officer. It has sought the authorities to share bank account details, information about fixed deposits, insurance policies, property details including movable and immovable, jewellery, bank transactions and other financial details.

During his 20 years service period Khare, who was recruited through State Public Commission in the year 1998, has accrued wealth worth crores of rupees. The officer

The officer, who was posted as assistant excise commissioner, was shifted to Bhopal as excise flying squad in charge officer on October 22.

The ill-gotten wealth

In Bhopal: Two luxury bungalows built on 5000 square feet in Golden City-one in his name and other on his father name Lalji Khare.

One plot of 3200 square feet in Chuna Bhatti, 17.41 acer land in Tara Sevenia village.

1800 sq ft plot in Kusum Housing Society, 2100 sq ft plot in Bawdia-Kala Misrod, 2160 sq ft plot in Rameshwar Colony Bagsewania. 194.5 sq meter plot at Shri Ram colony Bwaria-Kala.

Possession of 0.40 hector land in village Maksi, 0.210 hector in village Ratanpur, 0.28 hector in village Samardha Kaliyasot, 0.15 acer village Chuna Bhatti, 0.514 hector land in village Mugaliachap.

Documents related to ‘benami’ property, papers related to investments running in crores in Paras Housing Construction company.

Rs 9.19 lakh cash, jewellery worth Rs 80 lakh, fixed deposit policy of Rs 75 lakh.

and Rs 46 lakh in account of his wife Meenakshi Khare.

221 antique items worth Rs 1 cr seized, besides other electronic gadgets found at his bungalow

In Raisen: Two farm houses worth Rs 5 crore. A farm house in Chopra village on 70 acre land costing Rs 1.50 crore. Farm house in Dabra Imalia.

Orchid housing 3600 trees, Rs 5 lakh recovered from there.

Well furnished 4000 sq ft two farm houses fitted with ACs, solar plant, drip irrigation facility.

Four tractors, two bikes and many other household luxury items.

In Chattarpur: Owned one luxury bungalow, Rs 6 lakh cash, 1 kilogram gold and 1 kilogram silver recovered from here.

Rs 9 lakh found in bank account, Rs 25 lakh insurance policies in name of two daughters each.

Rs 9 lakh in officer’s father Lalji Khare account, Rs 25 lakh insurance policy

House worth Rs 70 lakh, plot on Sagar road valuing Rs 65 lakh, House belongings around Rs 15 lakh.