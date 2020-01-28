After killing Gandhi, RSS is trying to kill his ideology: Digvijaya Singh

BHOPAL: RSS is not a registered organisation, the BJP people had prepared the atmosphere of hatred in the country and we will continue to fight against it, said ex-CM Digvijaya Singh while unveiling the Urdu version of the book- Agenda RSS Ka, Unhi Ki Jubani, authored by LS Hardenia, here on Tuesday.

He further added that after killing Mahatma Gandhi the RSS is trying to kill Gandhi’s ideology in the country.

He said that Congress leaders should come forward to oppose CAA and NRC with full strength.