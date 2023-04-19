After BJP, now Congress to send party leaders on Madhya Pradesh tour ahead of Assembly elections

PCC chief Kamal Nath with party leaders in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : On the lines of BJP, the Madhya Pradesh Congress is going to send its 16 party leaders to tour the state and gauge the mood of the party workers and the voters. The 16 selected Congress leaders have been assigned districts and during their visit to their respective districts they will take feedback from the party workers and also the general public. With the Assembly elections slated later this year, the BJP and the main opposition are all devising ways and means to reach out to the voters and zero in on a suitable candidate for the party.

Earlier, the BJP had sent its 14 leaders to districts to take feedback from the party’s old hands. Fourteen leaders, including Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya visited the districts to gauge the mood of the voters and party workers.

Sources in the Congress said that 16 party leaders have been given charge of three districts each; a few of them also have more than three districts. The Congress leaders will tour the state and collect the feedback from the party workers for a suitable candidate. They will also collect information about the party’s standing ahead of the assembly elections which are going to be held at the end of the year. The lust has been finalized and the state Congress president Kamal Nath will formally release it shortly.

Party sources said that former Union minister Arun Yadav has been assigned the charge of four districts - Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chattarpur and Sagar. The Congress leader will target Yadav voters of the Bundelkhand region.

Sources informed that the party is sending former MLA Ajay Singh to Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s political turf. Singh has been given the responsibility of Gwalior, Datia and Shivpuri districts where he will meet local party leaders and workers and take feedback from them.

Meanwhile two ex-CMs Nath and Digvijaya Singh are already touring the constituencies where the Congress has faced defeat in elections two or more times. Nath is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Bina on Thursday.

Govind Singh, Pachouri, Bhanot and others...

The leaders whose names figures in the list include Leader of Opposition in Assembly Dr Govind Singh, MLAs Jaivardhan Singh, Jitu Patwari, Sajjan Singh Verma, Tarun Bhanot, Kantilal Bhuria, Bala Bachchan, Kamleshwar Patel and KP Singh. Ex-MLAs Mukesh Nayak, Ajay Singh and Ram Niwas Rawat are also among the 16 party leaders, besides names of former Union ministers Suresh Pachouri and Arun Yadav,Phool Singh Baraiya and state SC wing president Pradeep Ahirwar also figure in the list.