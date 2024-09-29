 After Bengaluru Trip, Woman Seeks To End Ties With Hubby In Bhopal
Nine-year-old love marriage of working couple on the rocks

SmitaUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After returning from a short trip to Bangalore with her friends, a woman suddenly decided that she wanted to divorce her husband of six years. The husband, however, is not ready to let go of her. “Maine isse pyar kiya hai,” he says. 

Both the man and the wife are in private jobs and had married for love around nine years back. The woman had eloped from her parents’ place to tie the knot. Everything was fine for around six years and the couple had a son, who is now eight.

They lived in one of the colonies on the Kolar Road. After the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, the woman told the husband that she wanted to go on a trip to Bangalore with her friends to unwind. He agreed and even provided some money to her for expenses. 

She then filed for divorce in Bhopal District Family Court.  Sindhu Dholpure, the family court counsellor, who is handling the case, told the Free Press that according to the woman, she wants divorce as the man is a drunkard, misbehaves with her after drinking and also suspects that she is having relations with her office colleagues. 

The man’s defence is that he used to drink even before the marriage and that his wife knew about it. He says that he loves his wife too much and can’t even think of separating from her. “She used to walk to her workplace. I bought a two-wheeler for her,” he told the counsellor.  

Shocked hubby loses faith in god

The man is so bitter that from a deeply religious person, he has turned a non-believer. “Earlier, I used to go to a temple near my home every day and used to sweep and clean the place as a service to God. I no longer do it. Bhagwan ne mera ghar barbad kar diya hai. Mujhe usmein bharosa nahin raha,” he says. The man says that he is so distraught that sometimes, he doesn’t even go to his home after work.“I lie down and sleep wherever I find a place,” he told the counsellor. 

