After a decade, 44 employees of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly get government accommodation

Bhopal: As many as 44 class three and class four employees of Madhya Pradesh state Assembly secretariat including 18 women employees were allotted government accommodation by the state government, as per a release from the assembly secretariat.

As per the release, the employees got the accommodation with efforts made by the state assembly Speaker Girish Gautam. The employees got the allotment after a long wait.

On Tuesday, the employees met and welcomed the Speaker. As per an official, it was after about a decade that the assembly employees got any accommodation.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Girish Gautam said allotment of government accommodation would help these employees and their families in a big way.

He said he himself had discussed the issue with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and requested him to allot the govt accommodation to the employees who are eligible for the same.