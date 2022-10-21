After 2 years of pandemic, Diwali brings good tidings for city traders

Representative Image | File

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of two years of Coivd-19, buzz is back in the city markets. Hordes of buyers are thronging the markets, purchasing everything from murmure to clothes and the sellers are an elated lot. While prices are up and e-commerce sites are eating into the sales of the physical stores, the markets are still chock-a-block with shoppers.

Jatin Khurana of Haryana Handlooms in New Market has told Free Press that the “market is back on track and in fact, it is better than the pre-Covid times.” He says that bedsheets and curtains are in great demand. The prices are up by almost 20% but that has not dampened the spirit of the shoppers.

Manisha Yadav and Sneha , manning the counter at Laxmi Garments, say that they don’t have a moment to spare from 2 pm up to midnight. “Lehengas and suits are the hottest selling garments,” she said, adding that readymade garments are costlier by almost 30% compared with last year.

Anil Chabbra of Chhabra Collections says that his shop, selling artificial flowers, is recording brisk sales for the past 15 days.

Pushpashri Lace House’s Avinash Jain says the sales are up by 90% and decorative items are being lapped up by the buyers. Shoeb, selling Rangoli powders on the pavement, says that his sales are around Rs 6000 per day.

“Sale is good this time. It is 1500-2000 per day, “says Puja Prajapati, selling earthen lamps and idols of Ganesh-Laxmi.

Dharmendra Dang of Gagar Sweets says that traditional sweets are more in demand as also sweets with lower sugar content. “We also sell our products online but people prefer to visit the shop to buy sweets and Mawa,” he said. Sweets are costlier by about 15%, he says.

However, Manohar Aswani of Ganga Hardware and Paints is not as happy. According to him, as it continued to rain till this month, people have postponed repainting of their homes and that has affected the sale of paint, distemper etc.

“Sale is not much. I think that is because it is not month end and people have already spent their salaries,” says Shakeel, selling murmure (puffed rice) and Batasha.

The owner of Raj Electricals, sellers of bulbs, decorative lights and electrical equipment, says that online shopping has affected his sales.

Owner of Prakash Music Centre, Naveen Ahuja, who sells mobile phones, said that our business is average. Some companies are preferring to sell their products solely through e-commerce websites, he said.

Things are must costlier. Take for earthen lamps. Last year, I bought them at the rate of 50 pieces for Rs 25. Now, I had to pay Rs 50 for 25 pieces

-Arun Dogar, banker

Yes, prices are up but then, one cannot avoid shopping on Diwali. Items needed for religious rituals are a must.

-Vanita Pandit, homemaker

Read Also 2022 diyas light up Gauhar Mahal in Bhopal