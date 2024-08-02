 'Adventure Tourism Can Be Transform Through Assessment And Ranking'
Friday, August 02, 2024
'Adventure Tourism Can Be Transform Through Assessment And Ranking'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, in collaboration with the Disaster Management Institute, Bhopal, organised a two-day workshop on ‘Risk Reduction and Rescue Operations during Adventure Activities’ for the adventure tour operators for tourists’ safety on Thursday.

The main objective of the workshop is to enhance safety protocol and emergency response capabilities in adventure tour operators and to train them with the necessary skills in disaster and risk management. Managing director of the Corporation, Ilayaraja T said the safety of people should be a priority in adventure activities.

Locals to be trained

The locals will also have to be trained so that their help can be taken in extraordinary circumstances. He discussed other points such as objective ranking system, self-assessment, design and implementation of safety courses.

Kamakshi Maheshwari, nodal officer, Adventure Tourism, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, provided information about the provisions of the proposed Adventure Tourism Safety Law and the new SOP to the adventure operators.  S K Shrivastava, joint director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board said that this type of workshop is being organised for the first time in the country. As many as 55 adventure tour operators from across the state took part in the event. 

