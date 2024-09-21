Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora All Set To Become Chief Secretary

Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajesh Rajora, a 1990-batch IAS officer currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, is all set to become the Chief Secretary (CS). According to sources, the order appointing him as CS will be issued next week.

The current CS, Veera Rana, is set to retire on September 30, and she will not be receiving another extension. After her retirement, Rana may be appointed as the State Election Commissioner.

Along with Rajora, the names of Anurag Jain (currently on deputation to the Centre) and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) SN Mishra were also considered for the post. However, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is keen on appointing Rajora as CS. According to sources, the central leadership has also approved Rajora’s name.

Rajora has gained prominence since Yadav took over as Chief Minister, replacing Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Rajora was moved from the Home Department to the Water Resources Department and the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA). Later, he was posted as ACS in the CM’s Secretariat.

Rajora is due to retire in May 2027. Once he is appointed as CS, four officers from the 1989 batch — Anurag Jain, Mohd Suleman, Vinod Kumar, and JN Kansotiya — will be superseded. Jain is currently on deputation to the Centre, while Kumar and Kansotiya have been posted outside the Mantralaya. Suleman is currently holding the charge of Agriculture Production Commissioner and chairman of the Professional Examination Board.

Once Rajora becomes CS, he will hand over the charge of Agriculture Production Commissioner.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait Made MPHC Chief Justice

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Delhi High Court judge, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Justice Ravi Malimath retired on May 24 this year. Currently, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was serving as the Acting Chief Justice.