Accused Is PFI Agent, BJP Member: Zaki

Congress councillor Shabista Zaki |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Accused Yasir Khan is a member of Popular Front of India (PFI), Shabista Zaki told Free Press on Friday.

She said Khan along with his friend Tauheer intimidated Shabista, threatening that he would vandalise her car before he hit her.

In her statements to the media, Shabista on Friday alleged that Yasir was an active member of Popular Front of India (PFI). Yasir’s father Mehmood is an assistant sub-inspector of police at Shyamala Hills police station who was earlier suspended for accepting bribe.

According to Shabista and Asif Zaki, Yasir’s uncle works as a driver at CM House due to which Yasir commits atrocities on people without fear. “He is a member of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) too,” Zakis said.

The injured duo alleged that Shyamala Hills police were supposed to register a case under multiple IPC sections but they registered it just under Sections 327, 534.

“Police should have registered case under Sections 307, 326, 147 and 148 of IPC. The accused even registered a counter FIR against us,” said Shabista. When Shyamala Hills police station house officer was contacted, he said FIR would be registered under other sections too once more details come out.