Academy players will get millet meal once a week: Sports Minister Scindia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has directed the officers to ensure that the players of all the sports academies run in the state get millet meal once a week. Scindia was reviewing the Water Sports Academy at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Sports Minister Scindia said that we have taken this decision as per the intention of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. She said that millet crops have been given the status of nutritional grain and providing nutrition-rich food to the players would be helpful in enhancing their game. The grains of these crops are rich in iron, calcium, fiber etc. It is worth mentioning that in sports academies of different disciplines run by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department in Madhya Pradesh, diet has been fixed for the players according to their sports. Meals are provided to the players under the supervision of a nutritionist.

Water sports talent search will be held from May 1 to 15

While reviewing the Water Sports Academy, Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said that in the first phase for the academy, talent search should be conducted in about 25 districts between May 1 and 15.

On the basis of the districts from where more talented players will be selected through talent search, it will be considered to open feeder centres there. Minister Scindia said that IQ test, physical test etc. should also be conducted according to age category during the talent search. She said that it is our responsibility to take talented children to the national level. She asked to take help of senior players for training of new children. Director Sports and Youth Welfare Ravi Kumar Gupta, Instructor of Water Sports Academy was present.