ABPV Takes To Streets After Kindergarten Kids Use Pakistan Flags To Show 1947 India-Pak Partition At Independence Day Play

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The student wing of RSS, ABVP has taken to the streets against a school in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh for displaying 'Pakistani Flags' during a play on August 15. The Child Welfare Committee and ABVP has demanded revocation of School's affiliation.

The school director clarified that the play was organised to depict 1947 India's freedom struggle which is important for kids to learn and the flag was used as a prop.

MP | Nationalism | Jokers |



A kindergarten school in MP's Ratlam staged a play of "India's partition in school on Aug 15."



To give it a realistic touch, they used India & Pakistan flags in the drama playing patriotic songs in the background.



A body name Bal Kalyan Samiti and… pic.twitter.com/Lg2tLeVxNy — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) August 21, 2024

Read Also Bhopal: Health Dept Issues Guidelines For Safety In MP Medical Colleges After NMC Directive

According to information, a kindergarten school in Ratlam, MP staged a play named "India's Partition and Freedom Struggle" on August 15 to commemorate India's Independence Day. To make the play realistic, the kids were handed flags of India and Pakistan. An image of the same went viral.

Looking at all this, CWC and RSS' student wing, ABVP took to the streets of Ratlam to protest against the school. The protestors demanded that the school's recognition should be taken away as they are promoting anti national activities. Furthermore, Child Welfare Community has also issued a notice to the district education officer for the same.

Read Also MP Govt Transfers Nine IAS Officers; Sukhveer Singh Is New Chief Electoral Officer Of State

What did the notice say?

The notice stated that the school attempted to influence the minds of children in a way that disregarded the dignity and integrity of the country, suggesting that the students were being conditioned with anti-national sentiments.

It expressed concern that if such actions were occurring openly on Independence Day, it raised questions about what attitudes might be instilled in the children on other days. The notice called for the immediate revocation of the school's recognition and the transfer of students to other institutions, urging strict action against the school owner.