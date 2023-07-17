Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke: Singers Drench Audience With Popular Film Songs On Sawan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singers drenched the audience with evergreen songs at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening. It was part of a concert, Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, organised by The Art Musical Group and Events Prerna to welcome Shravan and monsoon.

Pragya Joshi, Harsh Sharma, Satsubhra Mishra, Hemant Singh Chauhan, Paramjit Singh Bagga and other singers presented the songs, which left the audience spellbound. Most singers performed on stage for the first time.

Ritul Hazarika accompanied them on guitar, Vishal Joshi on octapad and Vikramjeet and Rajkumar Saxena on drums. Kedar Singh Chauhan directed music in the event. Poet Badr Wasti conducted the event.

Commissioner, Directorate of Public Instruction Anubha Srivastava and cardiologist Dr Subroto Mandal were present as chief guest and special guest respectively.