 Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke: Singers Drench Audience With Popular Film Songs On Sawan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAaya Sawan Jhoom Ke: Singers Drench Audience With Popular Film Songs On Sawan

Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke: Singers Drench Audience With Popular Film Songs On Sawan

It was part of a concert, Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, organised by The Art Musical Group and Events Prerna to welcome Shravan and monsoon.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke: Singers Drench Audience With Popular Film Songs On Sawan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singers drenched the audience with evergreen songs at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening. It was part of a concert, Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, organised by The Art Musical Group and Events Prerna to welcome Shravan and monsoon.

Pragya Joshi, Harsh Sharma, Satsubhra Mishra, Hemant Singh Chauhan, Paramjit Singh Bagga and other singers presented the songs, which left the audience spellbound. Most singers performed on stage for the first time.

Ritul Hazarika accompanied them on guitar, Vishal Joshi on octapad and Vikramjeet and Rajkumar Saxena on drums. Kedar Singh Chauhan directed music in the event. Poet Badr Wasti conducted the event.

Commissioner, Directorate of Public Instruction Anubha Srivastava and cardiologist Dr Subroto Mandal were present as chief guest and special guest respectively.

Read Also
Indore: G-20: Guests To Have Dinner At 56 Dukan On July 21
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: DY Commissioner Meets Health Officials

Madhya Pradesh: DY Commissioner Meets Health Officials

Madhya Pradesh: MCU Holds One-Day Workshop In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: MCU Holds One-Day Workshop In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Outsource Employee At Electricity Department Electrocuted

Madhya Pradesh: Outsource Employee At Electricity Department Electrocuted

Madhya Pradesh: School Chale Hum Abhiyaan To In Over 2,500 Schools Today

Madhya Pradesh: School Chale Hum Abhiyaan To In Over 2,500 Schools Today

Madhya Pradesh: District Ganj Basoda Municipality Carries Out Pipeline Shifting Works

Madhya Pradesh: District Ganj Basoda Municipality Carries Out Pipeline Shifting Works