Aarti Sinha appointed as VP of Human Rights Commission and Crime Control Bureau

Bhopal: Sound healer Aarti Sinha has been appointed as Madhya Pradesh state Vice President (women) Human Rights Commission and Crime Control Bureau.

The organisation headquartered in New Delhi has been recognised by the Niti Aayog, the government of India, and works for spreading awareness about human rights. The appointment has been made by the national president of the organisation, Dr. Randhir Kumar.

IBR Holder Aarti Sinha, the founder of Wizard of Sound, has been an active mystic professional and has been involved in the field of alternative health and holistic well-being since the past 20 years and has played a pivotal role in shaping many lives.

Aarti Sinha International NLP practitioner certified by the American Board of Neuro-linguistic programming.

Her journey as a seeker began at the age of 28 when she was introduced to the Art of Living and Pranic Healing. At that time, she was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease, which led to severe deterioration in her body and mind. Through various trials and tribulations in her health and personal life, she found herself naturally drawn to different means of inner-work, self-empowerment, and healing.

It was during these trying circumstances in her life, that she discovered the power of meditation, chakra healing, emotional freedom technique (EFT), sound healing, and pranic healing. Since then, she has sought to bring peace, strength, happiness, tranquility, and health into the lives of others. As a holistic healer and life coach, she is a sound master trained in sound and gong from various international trainers. She is the First woman Gong Healer in India.

She is also a certified Tarot instructor, a professional Tarot reader, and a Tarot Master from the World Meta Physical Association (USA), a certified Crystal Therapist, Graphologist, Chakra Healer, counsellor, and motivational speaker.