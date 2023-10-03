 AAP Releases Second List Of 29 Candidates For MP Assembly Elections
Earlier on September 8, the party released its first list for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, that will be held at the end of the year.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released the second list of its candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

AAP issued a list of 29 candidates for Madhya Pradesh.

The AAP has fielded Ramani Devi Jatav, a candidate belonging to the Scheduled Caste from Bhander, Rahul Kushwah from Bhind, Satinder Bhadoriya from Mehgaon, Mohammad Sood from Bhopal Uttar, Raisa Begam Malik from Narela, Chanda Kinnar from Malhara and Vijay Mohan Palha from Patan.

Bhopal Metro: Wait Over, City’s Smoothest Transport Trial Today
article-image

