AAI Signs MoU With MP Government For Development Of Shivpuri Airport Under Regional Connectivity Scheme

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Considering the immense potential of civil aviation sector in Madhya Pradesh, Airports Authority of India and Government of Madhya Pradesh signed MoU for development of Shivpuri Airport under RCS and agreements for Operation & Maintenance and provision of Communication Navigation Surveillance/Air Traffic Management services on October 10, 2024.

N.V. Subbarayudu, Executive Director, Sajith Kumar, General Manager (ATM/ATS) Delhi and Ramji Awasthi, Airport Director signed the agreements/MoU on behalf of AAI and Chandramouli Shukla, Commissioner, Aviation, Madhya Pradesh on behalf of Government of Madhya Pradesh.

In accordance with the development MoU, O&M and CNS/ATM agreement executed, the work for overall development of Shivpuri airstrip will be carried out soon.

The airport will be developed for accommodating 19 seater type of aircraft in the initial phase and ATR-72 type aircraft in the near future. For this purpose, state government will soon hand over 292 acres of land to AAI.

Shivpuri Airport has been identified under UDAN 5.2 with a 9-seater type of aircraft. Bids from Shivpuri to Bhopal are by the new start-up airline Spirit Air. The MoCA has allocated Rs 45 crore to develop the airport.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) was constituted by an Act of Parliament and came into being on 1st April 1995 by merging erstwhile National Airports Authority and International Airports Authority of India. The merger brought into existence a single Organization entrusted with the responsibility of creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing civil aviation infrastructure both on the ground and air space in the country.

AAI manages a total of 133 airports out of which 110 airports are operational while other 23 airports are non-operational. These operational airports include 28 civil enclaves and 8 airports under private control [2 JV Airports + 6 PPP Airports under long term lease]. 35 out of total 110 AAI operational airports have international operations.

AAI provides air navigation services over 2.8 million square nautical miles of air space.