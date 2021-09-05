‘Aaganwadis, primary schools are centres to build future generation’

BHOPAL: Governor Mangubhai Patel said Anganwadis and primary schools are centres to build future generation. It is necessary that Anganwadi workers and assistants should raise awareness about mother-child health. Patel was addressing a virtual meeting of Madhya Pradesh Child Welfare Council from Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Patel asked council to honour boys and girls with gallantry awards. He said there is need to provide opportunities to showcase talent of children. He said infinite possibilities hidden in children need to be nurtured and given proper guidance. Anganwadi workers, assistants and primary school teachers have an important role in this regard.

Governor said malnutrition and non-breastfeeding of children leads to poor health. He stressed on the need to eliminate malnutrition.

CM congratulates teachers

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the main aim of education is to impart knowledge, skills and instill values in the new generation. Teachers continued teaching during Covid period by conducting online classes through Diksha, DigiLep, Doordarshan, Radio, WhatsApp etc.

Schemes like Hamara Ghar-Hamara Vidyalaya helped to establish constant contact with students. Along with education, teachers also assisted in works like survey of people suffering from corona, their treatment and vaccination.

