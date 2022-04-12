92 persons arrested in Khargone Violence, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra has said as many as 92 persons have been arrested in Khargone in connection with the riot that took place on Sunday.

He said the action of demolition of houses which were identified from where stones were pelted would continue today again.

On a question on failure of administration he said the administration was present on the scene. That's why SP and town inspector sustained bullet injuries.

Notably, stone pelting incident took place at Khargone on Sunday during a Ramnavami procession resulting in injuries to a number of people including the superintendent of police.

