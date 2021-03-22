90 pc of RSS Shakhas have resumed functioning:Prant Sangh Sanchalak Ashok Pandey

BHOPAL: More than 90 per cent Shakhas of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have resumed functioning across the country amid pandemic, said Prant Sangh Sanchalak Ashok Pandey while talking to media here on Monday.

Pandey highlighted the works of the RSS done in last one year and also the important decision taken at Pratinidhi Sabha meeting held in Bangalore.

He informed that the Shakhas that were postponed due to Corona infection have resumed from July-2020. As of now, the Shakha work has come back to almost the previous position, he said adding that 90 per cent of the Shakhas have resumed functioning across the country.

As on March 21, around 55, 650 Shakhas and about 26,000 weekly meetings started at 34,569 places in the country, Pandey elaborated.

He further informed that two important resolutions were passed in the Pratinidhi sabha meeting held in Bangalore.

The process of construction of the Ram Mandir following the Supreme Court order will stimulate the internal strength of the country, the RSS stated in one of the two resolutions. In second resolution, the RSS applauded the collective response in the country to the Covid-19 crisis. It says that India's credibility in the whole world is increased in dealing with this crisis.

Pandey added that on the call of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthkshetra, volunteers started a campaign for collection of funds. The society welcomed the campaign. RSS workers visited 5,45,737 places in the country and contacted 12,47,21000 families. More than 20 lakh volunteers were engaged in the campaign, informed Prant Sangh Sanchalak.

In Madhya Pradesh, The volunteers reached out to 88 per cent of the families in 97 per cent of the villages. In all 590 saints participated in campaign along with 2,193 women volunteers and 28,348 men from Madhya Bharat Prant.