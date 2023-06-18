 9-Yr BJP Rule At Centre Was Disappointing: Congress
The ground reality, however, is that these nine years were tough for people who faced inflation, unemployment, mismanagement and dictatorship of top officials.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Sehore district Congress party president Dr Balveer Tomar called BJP an event party and said that nine-year tenure of BJP-led government at the Centre was no less than a disappointment for people.

He said after the completion of nine years, the BJP leaders and workers were busy blowing their trumpet. The ground reality, however, is that these nine years were tough for people who faced inflation, unemployment, mismanagement and dictatorship of top officials. “Things have come to such a pass that no individual has the liberty to criticise government,” Tomar said on Sunday.

He added, “Businessmen, students, farmers, Dalits, tribals, government officials, sportsmen and labourers are reeling under financial constraints. Economy of the country has weakened.”

Giving example, he said demonetisation caused immense inconvenience to people. He claimed that the move broke the spine of economy and caused colossal financial losses to the nation.

