9 foreigners booked for violating VISA norms

The Bhopal police booked 9 foreigners for violating the VISA norms and the government orders of the lockdown. No arrest was made in the case.

The accused identified as Sajid, Kareemullah Noor Bek, Kanat Bek, Maksat, Kadar Bek, Kamolodeen, Madiaar, Fahad Ahmad and Yaseen were found staying around the areas of old Bhopal without informing the district administration.

Talaiya SHO DP Singh said that the accused including nine foreign nationals and two residents of Bihar were found littering in Bhopal.

On the other hand, 57 persons were booked for the violation of lockdown on Thursday. The total number of cases related to the breach of the government orders is 810.

These cases have been so far registered in the TT Nagar, Jahangirabad, Bajaria, habibganj, Chunabhatti, Kolar, Shahpura, MP Nagar, AshokaGarden, Talaiya, Kohefiza, Teelajamalpura, Nishatpura, Chola Mandir, Gandhi Nagar and Nazeearabad police stations.