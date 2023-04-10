8th NLIU-Trilegal Summit: Students of GNLU, RGNUL, ILNU emerge winners

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anant Agarwal and Devanshu Anada from GNLU, Gandhinagar, Harsh Bansal and Tanmay Durani from RGNUL, Patiala and Nency Shah from ILNU, Ahmedabad, were winners of 8th NLIU-Trilegal Summit.

Anant and Devanshu presented paper on Castles on - Shaky Foundation: Analysing Dual Banking Regulation and Systemic Risk through Indian Banking Law. Harsh and Tanmay presented paper on - Money, Machines, and Morals: Legal Implications of the Rise of Robo-Advisors in Fintech Landscape.

Devanshu and Nency Shah presented paper on Opportunity to Public Equity Shareholders to Acquire Shares after CIRP-A measure For Protection or an Instance of Myopia.

It was part of two-day 8th NLIU-Trilegal Summit organised by Centre for Business and Commercial Laws and National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal, in association with Trilegal.

The summit received entries from law students from across India of which the top 15 papers were selected for presentation. The papers were presented before panellists KR Saji Kumar (Joint Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice), Alok Srivastava (Member NCLAT) and Yogesh Singh (Partner, Trilegal).