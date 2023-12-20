8.8 Degrees Celsius: Bhopal Faces Coldest Night

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Northerly winds coming from Himalayan region have thrown life out of gear in Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal experienced the coldest night on Tuesday as minimum temperature plummeted to 8.8 degrees Celsius and was 1.5 degrees below normal level. In last 24 hours, Dhar and Khandwa shivered due to the cold day. Likewise, Khargone, Malajkhand, Seoni and Datia shivered. Seoni remained in the grip of cold wave.

On Wednesday, Bhopal’s maximum temperature dipped to 23.5 degrees Celsius, which was 2.7 degrees below normal level. As far as minimum temperatures of other places are concerned, Datia shivered at minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, Dhar at 9.7 degrees Celsius, Guna at 8 degrees Celsius, Gwalior at 5.7 degrees Celsius, Khandwa at 9 degrees Celsius and Pachmarhi at 6 degrees Celsius. As of now, minimum temperatures are hovering between 5 degrees Celsius to 8 degree Celsius in most regions of the state.