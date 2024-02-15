84 Illegal Structures, 80 Encroachers Identified: Govt To NGT

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eighty-four encroachments have been found on government land in the vicinity of Kaliyasot and Kerwa reservoirs, said the government in its second action taken report (ATR) submitted to National Green Tribunal (NGT). The second report was necessitated after the green activists (petitioners) had raised doubts over the first ATR submitted to the green body on September 14, last year .

As per the latest ATR, 80 private people have encroached upon government land and raised as many as 84 illegal structures/encroachments on the prohibited areas around the two reservoirs. Encroachments have been found on government land in village Barkhedikala, Chandanpura, Chhavni, Singhpur and Sewaniya gond and cases were registered under section 248 of MP Land Revenue Code, the report stated.

Similarly, 18 encroachments (03 government structures + 15 Private structures) were found on government land of village Mahuakheda, Bhanpur Kekadiya, Berkhedi bajyafat cases were registered. Besides, 15 encroachments were found on private land of villages Mendora, Bhanpur kekadiya, Berkhedi bajyafat, Fatehpur dobra, & Mahuakheda. Notices to encroachers were issued by the concerning gram panchayats, the report stated. The new committee ascertained the number of encroachments on the basis of Full Tank Level (FTL) data and map provided by the Water Resource Department (WRD).

On the basis of FTL data, pillars were erected by WRD after which revenue teams measured a 33 meter buffer area. And correspondingly 96 encroachments/ structures were found in 33 meter buffer area of Kaliyasot reservoir and 33 encroachments / structures in 33 meter buffer area of Kerwa reservoir. The government stated that the previous committee report relied on the available records at that time, whereas the new report is founded on a survey conducted with GPS technology for more accurate and updated information. According to the new survey report, the acquired submerged area of the Kaliyasot Dam is 529.68 hectares and Kerwa Dam 462.150 hectares. As per the provisions of Bhopal Development Plan 2005, 150 hectares of land is to be reserved for the purpose of Botanical Garden / Regional Park in addition to the 33m green belt from the edge of the reservoir.

The ATR says….

In compliance with NGT order dated August 18,2023, installation of 679 and 1080 pillars at Kaliyasot & Kerwa reservoirs respectively is completed.

-Out of 1.25 MLD of untreated sewage flowing into the Kaliyasot reservoir, 0.60 MLD untreated sewage has been connected with the existing sewerage network by BMC on October 30, 2023.

-Tender for 2 STPs (tender value of 3 cr) proposed to treat the remaining 0.65 MLD untreated sewerage was issued on September 18,2023.

-Rise in the MPN level at a few occasions in Kerwa Reservoir as pointed out by the applicant is likely to improve once the treatment systems proposed at villages Mendora and Kushalpura are established, the ATR said.

Reservoirs water quality not declining

The government also refuted claims that the water quality of the reservoirs is declining. According to their report, the average water quality falls within the range of categories A and B.