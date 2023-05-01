8-km long traffic jam cleared after 16 hours on Bhopal-Nagpur NH

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight-kilometre long traffic jam near Budni on Bhopal-Nagpur National Highway was cleared after 16 hours at 12 noon on Sunday. On Saturday evening, one-and-a-half-kilometre ahead of Barkheda outpost, a trolley broke down on the highway.

At first, small vehicles kept negotiating traffic from the side, but due to the rain, roadside became muddy and heavy trucks could not move till Sunday morning. After 8 pm, there was a jam of about 8 km on both sides of the highway. Passenger vehicles were diverted an hour later but trucks remained stranded.

Then, two trucks collided with each other on Sunday. There was a jam again at 1 pm. At 2.30 pm, the vehicles started moving after both the trucks were put on side.

Due to the breakdown of truck, the passengers stuck in the jam could not contact their relatives due to lack of network. Many vehicles were stuck in the mud as the soil was dumped on the roadside. The construction work of the highway is being carried out by a private company, which is doing levelling work on both the sides by putting soil along the road. The soil on the side of the road had become wet due to rain on Saturday evening.

There was no mobile network in the forest of Barkheda, the weather was bad as it rained heavily in the evening. Due to lack of network in the forest, the passengers faced problems.

Obedullaganj SDOP Malkeet Singh said, “Jam had opened at 12 noon on Sunday. The movement of vehicles had started. Two trucks collided near Van Chowki at 1 pm. We cleared passengers’ vehicles after diverting traffic. Loaded trucks were stranded in jam due to slippery, muddy roads.”