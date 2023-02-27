7th International Dharma Dhamma Conference: Over 350 scholars from 15 countries to take part in Bhopal

Bhopal: Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies India vice-chancellor Dr Neerja Gupta addressed press conference on Monday | FP Pic

Ministers’ session on 1st day

The ministers’ session will be held on the first day. It will be chaired by Ram Madhav, member, governing council, India Foundation. Ugyen Dorji, Minister of Home and Cultural Affairs, Bhutan, Professor Dr Ir, Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardana Sukawati, Vice-Governor of Bali, Indonesia, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Civil Aviation , Sudan Kirati, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Nepal, will be present.