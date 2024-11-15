 78 Panna Diamonds To Go Under Hammer In December 2024
78 Panna Diamonds To Go Under Hammer In December 2024

The biggest gem quality precious stone , weights 32.80 carats

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 11:31 PM IST
Panna (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 78 diamonds excavated from the shallow mines of Panna are going to be auctioned from December 4 onwards. The Panna district administration said that the estimated price of these diamonds is more than Rs 3.53 crores.

These diamonds are of gem quality, off colour and industrial quality. The biggest diamond, of gem quality, which will go under the hammer is 32.80 carats. The weight of some of the gem quality diamonds is 19.22 carats, 16.10 carats, 6. 97 carat and others.

The overall weight of all 78 diamonds is 221.07 carats. They will be sold through public auction by the Panna district collector. Apart from 15 big diamonds, a large number of small and medium size diamonds weighing a few cent to carats will be also kept for the auction. The people who have found diamonds from the shallow mines of Panna are pinning their hopes on the auction to get a good price.

Notably, for the last few years diamond auctions are receiving a lukewarm response due to low demand in the international market. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and now Israel- Palestine conflict and other pressing reasons at the international market has resulted in a drop in demand for diamonds, bringing down their prices to historic lows. 

