75th Independence Day: 78 police, home guards and jail personnel awarded

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the span of two years the police, jail and home guards personnel were given, Veerta Medal, Vishisht Seva medal and Sarahniya Seva, by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the occasion of Independence day, held at Motilal Nehru stadium, here on Monday.

As many as 78 personnel got the awards in different categories like Veerta Medal, Vishisht Seva medal and Sarahniya Seva medal.

As many as eight police personnel received the gallantry awards (Veerta Medal). In this category none other from jail or home guards are selected for the awards.

In Vishisht Seva medal category as many as 14 personnel received the medal including eight police personnel, four from jail and two from home guards.

In Sarahniya Seva medal category 58 personnel including 33 police personnel, 14 jail personnel and nine home guards get the awards.

Because of corona pandemic the mass programmes were put on hold. The Independence Day and the Republic Day programmes were organised just to mark the day’s. But as the pandemic era has passed mass programme was organised on the Independence Day.