70,000 kids down with acute malnutrition in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: As many as 70,000 children aged zero to six years are down with severe acute malnutrition in the state. The above statistics have come to light in a survey of the Women and Child Welfare Department (WCD).

According to the study, more than one third of the children are skin and bone. The examination, done on nearly one million children, indicates that more than four hundred thousand kids are down with malnutrition. They include the ones suffering from severe acute and moderate malnutrition, the survey says. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) generally conducts such surveys, but this time, the department has done it.

According to the study, severe acute malnutrition has hit the children in most of the divisions. The number of children down with moderate acute malnutrition is nearly 3, 50,000. Of the 70,000 severe acute malnourished children, 6,000 have been admitted to Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRC).

Besides the ones admitted to NRCs, other malnourished children are being treated in their homes. Madhya Pradesh has been on top in terms of malnutrition among children across the country for many years.

Keeping that on mind, the department has changed its strategy. For this reason, not only has the department identified severe acute malnutrition cases but also set up a complete monitoring system. The Aganwadi workers and assistants have to do weekly monitoring of such children. Those who have not been admitted to NRC will be given extra healthy food.