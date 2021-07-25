7-year-old boy drowns in Nullah in an attempt to save sister, search for body continues

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-year-old boy drowns in attempt to save his sister from an overflowing Nullah.

The incident occurred in Mohammad Kheda area in Shajapur district on Sunday.

As heavy rains lashed the state most of its rivers, streams and brooks are overflowing.

The sister of the boy with whom he was walking stuck in the water of the stream. The boy jumped into the water to save her and drowned.

On receiving the information, a team of home guards reached the spot and began the rescue operation.

The streams of Jhonkar, Kapaliya, Bhavrasa and Nipaniya villages are overflowing.

Heavy rains also flooded nearly 60 villages which have lost connection with the district headquarters.

Flood waters inundated Jhonkar. The district administration launched a rescue and relief operation.