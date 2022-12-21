6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship: Olympian Lovlina’s first bout today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship underway in Bhopal, two boxers from Madhya Pradesh have won the first bout and qualified for the next.

During the championship, Anjali Sharma of Madhya Pradesh Boxing Academy won the preliminary round by defeating Jyoti Gorli of Andhra Pradesh by 5-0 in the minimum weight category of 45–48 kg.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh boxer Manju Bamboria qualified for the next bout in the 63–66 kg weight category against a boxer from the railways. The most-awaited qualifying bout of 2020 Olympic Games, featuring bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, will be held on Thursday.

Leading Indian boxers like gold medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, and Arjuna awardees Sonia Lather and Simranjit Kaur have participated. In all, 310 boxers are punching to win gold medal for their states.