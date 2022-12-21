e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship: Olympian Lovlina’s first bout today

6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship: Olympian Lovlina’s first bout today

2 MP boxers win 1st round

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship underway in Bhopal, two boxers from Madhya Pradesh have won the first bout and qualified for the next.

During the championship, Anjali Sharma of Madhya Pradesh Boxing Academy won the preliminary round by defeating Jyoti Gorli of Andhra Pradesh by 5-0 in the minimum weight category of 45–48 kg.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh boxer Manju Bamboria qualified for the next bout in the 63–66 kg weight category against a boxer from the railways. The most-awaited qualifying bout of 2020 Olympic Games, featuring bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, will be held on Thursday.

Leading Indian boxers like gold medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, and Arjuna awardees Sonia Lather and Simranjit Kaur have participated. In all, 310 boxers are punching to win gold medal for their states.

Read Also
Bhopal: Life gives many chances. Just be neutral in joy, sorrow and work hard’
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Janpad panchayat CEO caught accepting bribe

Bhopal: Janpad panchayat CEO caught accepting bribe

Bhopal: Youth held for extorting money from social media influencer

Bhopal: Youth held for extorting money from social media influencer

Madhya Pradesh: No-trust move brought after 11 years, fails to make impact on government

Madhya Pradesh: No-trust move brought after 11 years, fails to make impact on government

Bhopal: Husband, in-laws booked for harassing woman for dowry

Bhopal: Husband, in-laws booked for harassing woman for dowry

Bhopal: Land mafia boss Ramakant Vijayvargiya gets 5-yr jail

Bhopal: Land mafia boss Ramakant Vijayvargiya gets 5-yr jail