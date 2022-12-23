6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship: Behind every winner is a strong team

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh boxers exemplify team spirit by motivating a teammate during her bout. All the players stand around the ring and cheer for the athlete. Their encouragement energised the athlete inside the ring, propelling her to victory in the qualifier bout. A boxer said, “Boxing might be an individual sport, but its spirit is team.”

The Free Press witnessed the true example of "behind every winner is a strong team." In the ongoing 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship in Bhopal on Thursday, during boxer Divya’s first bout, around 30 athletes from Madhya Pradesh rooted for her win. All the athletes stood around the barriers near the boxing Ring 1. Along with the athletes, all three boxing coaches of the Madhya Pradesh State Sports Academy were present right outside the ring.

Boxer Divya of Madhya Pradesh not only dominated all three rounds, she also qualified for the pre-quarters too. When she exited the boxing ring after her round, she hugged all of her teammates and thanked all of the athletes who cheered for her.

The MP athletes showed the same spirit in every bout. Some won the bouts, some lost them. Even when they saw that their teammate was behind, they didn’t stop, they cheered for them even when they lost. Their cheers were so loud for the MP athlete who lost the bout that the winner’s name wasn’t even audible. All anyone could hear was MP, MP, and MP.