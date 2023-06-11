66th National School Sports Competition: Football, Volleyball Matches End

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first phase of football, volleyball, table tennis and judo competitions held under 66th National School Sports Competition ended on Sunday. The felicitation function was organised in which commissioner of public educations Anubha Shrivastava, additional mission director of state education centre Lokesh Kumar Jangid, director of public education KK Dwivedi were present.

District education officer Anjani Kumar Tripathi told the media that in the football match played on the ground of science centre, Punjab defeated Bihar 4-0 in boys’ category. In the match played on ground number 2, Kerala got the better of Bihar by 1-0.

Uttar Pradesh defeated Maharashtra 2-0. In the matches held under girls’ category, Uttar Pradesh registered victory over Rajasthan by 3-0. In the other matches, Maharashtra defeated Chandigarh 1-0. MP defeated IBSSO team 1-0.

In table tennis league matches, teams of Gujarat, Assam, Maharashtra and CBSE have qualified for knockout rounds in boys’ category. In the girls’ category, teams of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana have stormed into quarter finals.

In volleyball matches, MP girls’ team defeated Assam team to enter knock-out round. Other teams that have qualified for knockout rounds include Haryana, Gujarat and Vidya Bharati.

Haryana maintained dominance in judo competitions as Ankita from state won gold medal in 45-kg category. Neha from MP bagged silver medal, Tripathi said.

