6,600 life-saving gas concentrators on way to hospitals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is making arrangements for 6,600 oxygen concentrators, as the administration has begun to brace for a possible third wave of the pandemic, says a government spokesman.

Similarly, process is on to install 78 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) equipment for oxygen supply at district hospitals and facilities for 121 MT tones of liquid oxygen in medical colleges.

A multi-pronged strategy has been adopted for arrangements in public hospitals.

The number of oxygen-supported beds in various hospitals may go up to more than 27,000.

During the second wave of the pandemic, there was a shortage of oxygen for covid-19 patients.

The patients had to remain in ambulances waiting for many days for oxygen-supported beds.

Other facilities are being upgrade in hospitals.