65th National Shooting Championship: State shooters clinch medals

65th National Shooting Championship: State shooters clinch medals

Pistol shooter from Haryana creates national record in Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the ongoing 65th National Shooting Championship (rifle events), MP State Shooting Academy's trio of Aishwary Pratap Tomar, Harshit Binjwa, and Goldi Gurjar won gold medal in the team event in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

MP Shooters Aishwarya Pratap Tomar, Harshit Binjwa, and Goldi Gurjar won the gold medal in the 50-metre rifle senior men's team event. Similarly, in the 50m rifle three-position senior men's civilian team event, Amit Kumar, Harshit Binjwa, and Yakub Siddiqui of MP Academy won the gold medal.

Academy shooters Avinash Yadav, Amit Singrole, and Aadkarsh won the third gold of the team event in the 50m 3-position junior men's. In the 50-m 3-position junior men's civilian team event, Sameer Ullah Khan, Amit Singrole, and Adarsh Tiwari won gold medals.

Madhya Pradesh shooter Harshit Binjwa clinched the gold medal in the men's single civilian event. Olympian shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh won bronze medal in 50-m senior men's singles event.

Haryana shooter breaks his record

Haryana's Anish Bhanwala has created a national record at the ongoing 65th National Shooting Championship (pistol events) at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Bhopal. Anish has created a new national record by earning 590 points, breaking his own record of 588 points. Shooter Anish Bhanwala was the youngest Commonwealth Games gold medallist in 2018 at the age of 15.

article-image

