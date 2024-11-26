 65-Year-Old Man Brutally Murdered In His Home, Wife Injured In Attack Over Old Dispute In Jabalpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man was brutally murdered after armed assailants broke into his house and stabbed him multiple times in Jabalpur on Monday.

According to information, the victim, Roshan Ali, was attacked in the Hanumantal area by three notorious criminals, Gaurav, Guddu, and Manish Patharia, who are believed to have targeted him due to an old dispute.

article-image

When his wife, Rani Bano, tried to intervene and save him, she was also attacked and severely injured with knives.

The horrific incident has left the local community in shock, and the police have initiated an investigation to apprehend the assailants.

The attackers, armed with knives, a sickle, and wooden sticks, broke into the house and launched a violent assault on the elderly couple.

article-image

Despite the wife's efforts to defend her husband, Rani Bano was injured and rushed to the hospital.

The attackers, identified as notorious criminals Gaurav, Guddu, and Manish Patharia, have been involved in previous attacks on the victim. This incident is believed to be linked to an ongoing feud.

The family is in shock, and the police have started an investigation, registering a case and searching for the attackers. The motive behind the attack is suspected to be revenge due to a long-standing dispute.

